  • A monitor in Tokyo shows the 225-issue Nikkei stock average climbing above the 30,000 threshold Wednesday morning for the first time since September 2021. A promising earnings season has been the latest catalyst for Japan equities, which have been boosted by Warren Buffett’s renewed endorsement and corporate governance improvements. | KYODO
    A monitor in Tokyo shows the 225-issue Nikkei stock average climbing above the 30,000 threshold Wednesday morning for the first time since September 2021. A promising earnings season has been the latest catalyst for Japan equities, which have been boosted by Warren Buffett’s renewed endorsement and corporate governance improvements. | KYODO

This year’s rally in Japanese stocks, which has driven the Topix to its highest level in more than three decades, is set to extend as earnings growth, share buybacks and still-low valuations tempt buyers.

That’s the view from CLSA Securities Japan and Monex. A promising earnings season has been the latest catalyst for Japan equities, which were boosted by Warren Buffett’s renewed endorsement and corporate governance improvements.

Though not spectacular, Topix firms are forecasting operating profits to rise about 6% in the fiscal year ending March 2024. History shows that companies tend to be conservative.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED