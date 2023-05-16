Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to take “more realistic and practical steps” to promote a “world without nuclear weapons” when he meets other Group of Seven leaders this weekend for a critical summit in Hiroshima.

But don’t expect the gathering, which runs from Friday through Sunday, to result in bold actions such as binding commitments to reduce nuclear arsenals or an agreement to end the stationing of nuclear weapons in third countries.

Instead, a key aim of the talks will be to pursue new initiatives to foster disarmament and reinvigorate the stalled process of nuclear arms control amid today’s dire international security environment.