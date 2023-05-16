  • Internal affairs minister Takeaki Matsumoto (left) and digital minister Taro Kono speak to reporters after a meeting of Group of Seven digital and technology ministers in the city of Takasaki, in Gunma Prefecture, on April 30. | KYODO
The Group of Seven leaders summit, which kicks off Friday in the city of Hiroshima, is set to tackle major tech topics, even as the club of wealthy nations juggles an agenda ranging from the Russia-Ukraine war to China’s territorial ambitions and climate change.

Among those, the G7 leaders are expected to touch on the rise of artificial intelligence applications, such as ChatGPT, and how more nations are regulating cross-border data flows.

In late April, the G7 ministers in charge of digital and technology policy gathered and laid groundwork for the Hiroshima summit, with ministers agreeing to work toward more coordination in this area.

