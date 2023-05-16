The government will allow seven of Japan’s major power companies to raise household electricity prices from June, a move likely to add to inflation.

Price hikes by the companies will be between 14% and 42%, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a news conference Tuesday morning. Tokyo Electric Power, which supplies electricity to Japan’s biggest city, received approval for the smallest rate increase among the regional utilities.

Power companies in the resource-scant nation have been hammered by the global energy crisis as costs for importing fossil fuels surge. Higher electricity bills would fuel upward momentum in prices as the Bank of Japan keeps a close eye on the sustainability of inflation.