Thailand’s pro-democracy parties notched a resounding victory in Sunday’s parliamentary vote, setting up the biggest challenge to the royalist-backed establishment since the military seized power in a coup nearly a decade ago.

With 99% of the vote counted, the Move Forward party — an advocate of changing a law that restricts criticism of Thailand’s powerful monarchy — led both in total seats and popular votes. Together with Pheu Thai, which is linked to exiled former Premier Thaksin Shinawatra, the pro-democracy parties were projected to rack up 287 of the 500 seats in the lower house.

Emerging as the biggest winner of the night, Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat was greeted Sunday evening by supporters shouting “Prime minister! prime minister! prime minister!”