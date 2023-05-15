The Philippines has placed navigational buoys within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) to assert sovereignty over the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, a coast guard spokesperson has said.

The step comes amid China’s increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea as Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pursues warmer ties with treaty ally the United States.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Sunday it had set up five buoys carrying the national flag from Wednesday through Friday in five areas within the 200-mile (322-km) zone, including the Whitsun Reef, where hundreds of Chinese maritime vessels moored in 2021.