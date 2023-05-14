  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky listen to the The national anthems of Ukraine and Germany are played during a welcoming ceremony for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Berlin – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks Sunday with his German counterpart at the start of his first visit to Germany since Russia’s invasion, with Berlin offering emphatic support in the form of a huge new military package.

“Already in Berlin,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. “Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security.”

Zelenskyy’s trip comes as Kyiv is preparing a much-anticipated counter-offensive and follows a day of meetings in Rome with Italian leaders and Pope Francis.

