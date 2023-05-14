Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) decided Sunday to forgo a leadership election after achieving its goal of winning a total of 600 local assembly seats in last month’s unified local elections across the country.

The party’s leader, Nobuyuki Baba, won endorsement from a majority of its members at an extraordinary party convention in the city of Osaka on the day.

The Osaka-based party now aims to overtake the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan to become the largest opposition force after the next House of Representatives election.