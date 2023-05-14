Health ministers from the Group of Seven major countries said Sunday that they will strengthen cooperation to ensure the rapid supply of vaccines and drugs based on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The G7 ministers adopted a joint statement to wrap up their two-day meeting in the city of Nagasaki. It called for an international framework to deal with future public health crises.

“We agreed that each country will work promptly to build a system to improve access to pharmaceutical products,” Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato, who chaired the Nagasaki meeting, told a news conference.