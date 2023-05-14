A total of 31 hotels and traditional ryokan inns across Japan have been certified as locations striving to achieve U.N. sustainable development goals (SDGs) amid the growing global trend for environment-friendly travel.

The recognition of the locations, given as of the end of April by a Japanese organization, comes as more facilities aim to attract inbound travelers and revitalize the tourism industry that was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo-based organization oversees the evaluation of of such facilities. Under its Sakura Quality program, establishments are evaluated on such criteria as their efforts at decarbonization and cutting down on waste.