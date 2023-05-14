Samsung Electronics will build a new semiconductor chip development facility in Japan, Nikkei reported.
The plant will be located in Yokohama where Samsung has an existing research and development site, the report said, without citing anyone.
The Korean firm will build a production line for a prototype chip and the facility will cost over ¥30 billion ($221 million), with the Japanese government expected to provide more than ¥10 billion in subsidies, Nikkei said. Operations are targeted to begin in 2025, it reported.
