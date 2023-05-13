Around 7,300 cases involving My Number national identification cards linked to health insurance data have been found to have contained erroneously registered information, the health ministry has said.

Such errors have led to five cases in which users’ medical information has been exposed to others between October 2021 and November 2022, a health ministry survey showed Friday.

The incorrect registrations have since been corrected, and relevant organizations, such as health insurance associations, have been requested to ensure they do not occur again, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.