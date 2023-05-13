Five women were taken to a hospital Saturday after a passenger car driven by an 80-year-old man crashed into a supermarket in central japan, police said.

One of the five, aged in their 60s and 70s, was seriously hurt while the other four sustained minor injuries in the incident that occurred in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, at around 9:45 a.m. The driver may have pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, according to the police.

The car smashed through the glass front of the supermarket and came to a stop with half of its body inside the store, the police said.