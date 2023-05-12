  • Kyodo

The Foreign Ministry has taken issue with the headline used by Time magazine for an article featuring Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, claiming it did not accurately convey his remarks about the country’s defense policy, a government official said Thursday.

The online version of the article, released before the magazine’s print edition hits shelves Friday, initially bore the headline “Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is turning a once pacifist Japan into a military power.” In response to Tokyo’s pushback, Time posted a revised headline reading that Kishida “is giving a once pacifist Japan a more assertive role on the global stage.”

The Time cover for May 22 to 29 featuring Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as posted online by the U.S. magazine ahead of the release of the print edition. | TIME / VIA KYODO
The Time cover for May 22 to 29 featuring Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as posted online by the U.S. magazine ahead of the release of the print edition. | TIME / VIA KYODO

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW