The Foreign Ministry has taken issue with the headline used by Time magazine for an article featuring Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, claiming it did not accurately convey his remarks about the country’s defense policy, a government official said Thursday.
The online version of the article, released before the magazine’s print edition hits shelves Friday, initially bore the headline “Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is turning a once pacifist Japan into a military power.” In response to Tokyo’s pushback, Time posted a revised headline reading that Kishida “is giving a once pacifist Japan a more assertive role on the global stage.”
