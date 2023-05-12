Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Kenta Izumi said Friday that he will resign if the main opposition party fails to win at least 150 seats in the next House of Representatives election.

“Since our party aims to come to power, 150 is a target we must achieve. If we fail, I will resign,” Izumi told a news conference.

He made a similar remark at a meeting of CDP lawmakers Wednesday, surprising many in the party because he staked his presidency on a future general election even though it is far from clear when the poll will happen.