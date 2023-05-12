Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Thursday, the first such event in four and a half years.

It was the first garden party to be held since the emperor ascended the throne in 2019.

About 1,000 guests attended, including wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda, a 2021 Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist, table tennis player Mima Ito, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the mixed doubles event, speedskater Miho Takagi, a gold medal winner at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Akira Yoshino, who was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.