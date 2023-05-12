Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Thursday, the first such event in four and a half years.
It was the first garden party to be held since the emperor ascended the throne in 2019.
About 1,000 guests attended, including wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda, a 2021 Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist, table tennis player Mima Ito, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the mixed doubles event, speedskater Miho Takagi, a gold medal winner at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Akira Yoshino, who was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.