Elon Musk said on Thursday he has found a new chief executive for Twitter, without naming the person, and that he will transition to the role of chief technology officer of the social media platform within the next few weeks.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!,” Musk said in a tweet.

Musk has previously not named any prospective candidates, and it was unclear who he had named as his successor, although speculation was rife among tech and media insiders and on Blind, an anonymous messaging app for tech employees.