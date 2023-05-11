Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, during their meeting in Beijing in April that he is willing to visit Japan, a source familiar with bilateral relations said Wednesday.

The two Asian neighbors have been exploring the possibility of a trip by Qin to Japan later this year, as 2023 marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the 1978 bilateral Peace and Friendship Treaty, the source said.

Tokyo and Beijing are also considering resuming a bilateral high-level economic dialogue, last held in 2019, on the occasion of Qin’s visit, the source added.