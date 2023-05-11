A junior high school teacher was sent to prosecutors on Thursday after he was arrested a day before on suspicion of killing a man during a break-in at a home in Tokyo in February.

Kosuke Omoto, 36, allegedly fatally stabbed Masafumi Yamagishi, 63, at the latter’s home in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward, apparently to steal valuables. Omoto is believed to have accumulated millions of yen in debt through gambling and foreign exchange trading, investigative sources said.

Omoto, who lives in nearby Koto Ward, told the police that he had “no connection” to the incident when he was arrested, but has since kept silent, according to the sources. The killing took place on Feb. 24, just 150 meters away from the public junior high school where Omoto works.