  • James Manyika, senior vice president of Alphabet, during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday | BLOOMBERG
    James Manyika, senior vice president of Alphabet, during the Google I/O Developers Conference in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday | BLOOMBERG

  • AFP-Jiji

Google on Wednesday said it is opening Bard, a rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT, to 180 countries as it expands use of artificial intelligence across its platform.

Executives at an annual Google developers conference in Silicon Valley said that generative AI will also be used to supercharge the tech giant’s leading search engine.

“We have been applying AI for a while, with generative AI we are taking the next step,” Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told thousands of developers gathered for the event.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW