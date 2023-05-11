One of Japan’s leading beverage makers is planning an unorthodox way to cut its carbon emissions by utilizing a device that’s ubiquitous across the nation: the vending machine.

The soft drinks arm of Tokyo-based Asahi Group Holdings said it plans to start tests next month with the new machine, which contains a material that “absorbs carbon dioxide” as it sucks in air to cool or warm the drinks inside.

Described by the company as a potential “forest in the city,” the machines, which are being patented, will contain a white powder-like material made from a variety of calcium compounds. Once it has absorbed a certain amount of CO2, the powder will then be used for industrial purposes such as making fertilizer and algal sea beds.