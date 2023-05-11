The political crisis engulfing Pakistan is eroding hopes the South Asian country will be able to extend its much needed program with the International Monetary Fund and escape a full-blown debt crunch, analysts have said.

Deadly clashes between supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and police have spread across the country since Pakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested Khan on Tuesday.

The rupture in Pakistan’s febrile politics comes as the nation of 230 million prepares to hold tightly fought elections in the autumn while facing its worst economic crisis in decades, with dwindling reserves and a stalled $6.5 billion IMF program that is expiring in June and scarce other financing sources in sight.