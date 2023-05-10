Japan’s top government spokesman on Wednesday insisted there is no problem with the My Number national identification system, following the erroneous issuance of official documentation via one of its services.

The comments came a day after the Digital Agency requested Fujitsu Japan, the provider of the system, to temporarily suspend the issuance of documentation at convenience stores after users received copies of the residence certificates of other individuals.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that all the cases were linked to an application software problem, rather than My Number cards or associated information-sharing systems.