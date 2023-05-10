  • South Korean destroyer Yulgok Yi I (front), U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold (center) and Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer Atago (top) sail in formation during a joint maritime missile defense exercise in the international waters between South Korea and Japan on April 17. | SOUTH KOREAN DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA AFP-JIJI
The defense ministers of Japan and South Korea are planning to hold talks, in Singapore in early June, for the first time in three and a half years, a source familiar with the matter has said.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and his South Korean counterpart Lee Jong-sup are expected to discuss South Korea’s alleged fire-control radar lock-on of a Self-Defense Forces plane in 2018, an outstanding issue for the two countries that have seen signs of rapprochement recently, the source said Tuesday.

The meeting is being arranged on the fringes of a three-day Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, in the Southeast Asian city-state from June 2.

