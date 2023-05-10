Japan and France pledged on Tuesday to remain committed to ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, where China has been expanding its economic and military clout.
The two nations’ foreign and defense ministers also confirmed during their “two-plus-two” talks that their basic positions on Taiwan remain unchanged, apparently in light of French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial remarks last month in relation to the self-ruled democratic island.
Macron drew criticism from Western partners when he said in a media interview that Europe must not be a “follower” of either the United States or China amid an intense rivalry between them over the Taiwan issue.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.