The Justice Ministry website was offline overnight through Tuesday in an apparent cyberattack, with hacker group Anonymous criticizing the ministry over its immigration policy on Twitter.

Users were unable to access the websites of the Justice Ministry and the Immigration Services Agency for about 50 minutes from 11 p.m. on Monday. After the websites were brought back online, they went offline again from 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Justice Ministry.

“Relevant departments are looking into what caused (the website to go offline),” Justice Minister Ken Saito told reporters Tuesday morning.