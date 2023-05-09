Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday he will visit Sweden to attend this weekend’s European Union ministerial meeting focused on the Indo-Pacific region.

The EU’s second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, to be held in Stockholm on Saturday, is a vehicle to improve engagement with the fast-growing and economically-intertwined region.

The 27-member European bloc is looking to have the Asia-Pacific play a role in upholding the rules-based international order amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and China’s assertive behavior.