Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Tuesday he will visit Sweden to attend this weekend’s European Union ministerial meeting focused on the Indo-Pacific region.
The EU’s second Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, to be held in Stockholm on Saturday, is a vehicle to improve engagement with the fast-growing and economically-intertwined region.
The 27-member European bloc is looking to have the Asia-Pacific play a role in upholding the rules-based international order amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and China’s assertive behavior.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.