A key immigration bill passed the Lower House on Tuesday, taking Japan a step closer to curbing the long-term detention of asylum-seekers, easing deportation rules and adding quasi-refugee status for people fleeing conflict-hit countries like Ukraine.

The bill cleared the Lower House plenary session with the support of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito bloc, as well as the opposition’s Nippon Ishin no Kai and the Democratic Party for the People.

The opposition parties agreed to support the bill after the ruling camp accepted tweaks to the legislation to provide training for immigration officials who conduct the refugee screening process.