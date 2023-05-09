  • Move too slowly, and risk getting left behind. Move too quickly, and neither the staff nor the technology may be ready. | ANDREI COJOCARU / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Move too slowly, and risk getting left behind. Move too quickly, and neither the staff nor the technology may be ready. | ANDREI COJOCARU / THE NEW YORK TIMES

By midyear, all of Morgan Stanley’s thousands of wealth advisers are expected to have access to a new artificial-intelligence-powered chat tool.

The tool, which is already in use by about 600 staff members, gives advisers answers to questions such as “Can you compare the investment cases for Apple, IBM and Microsoft?” and follow-ups such as “What are the risks of each of them?” An adviser can ask what to do if a client has a potentially valuable painting — and the knowledge tool might provide a list of steps to follow, along with the name of an internal expert who can help.

“What we’re trying to do is make every client or every financial adviser as smart as the most knowledgeable expert on any given topic in real time,” said Jeff McMillan, the head of analytics, data and innovation for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW