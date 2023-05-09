China has kicked off an anti-spy campaign, targeting violations at consulting firms and named one of them for facilitating the leak of state secrets, state-run media reported.
A provincial TV channel in Jiangsu — an economic powerhouse neighboring Shanghai — reported the start of a countrywide campaign against national security violations among consulting firms.
The state security agency in Suzhou, a key city in the province, visited the local branch of Capvision, a consulting firm with headquarters in New York and Shanghai. Capvision employees were questioned and some items were searched and seized, according to the report.
