  • Emergency vehicles are seen at Kamei Elementary School in Yao, Osaka Prefecture, on Monday after 47 students complained of feeling unwell, with at least three of them taken to a hospital, after a gaslike smell was reported. | KYODO
Forty-seven students complained of feeling unwell, with at least three of them taken to a hospital, after a gaslike smell was reported Monday at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture, local authorities said.

The three remain conscious, according to police, who received a report from firefighters at around 10:05 a.m. that a gas odor had been detected at Kamei Elementary School in the city of Yao.

