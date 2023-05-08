Forty-seven students complained of feeling unwell, with at least three of them taken to a hospital, after a gaslike smell was reported Monday at an elementary school in Osaka Prefecture, local authorities said.
The three remain conscious, according to police, who received a report from firefighters at around 10:05 a.m. that a gas odor had been detected at Kamei Elementary School in the city of Yao.
