The Japanese government has launched a project to help municipalities and cultural facilities offer experience-based tourism programs, as part of a post-pandemic effort to attract foreign visitors to the country.

In March, the Japan Tourism Agency selected 139 experience-based programs as the first batch out of some 1,000 applications made by municipalities and others. Many of the events will be carried out between summer and autumn this year.

“It’s a centerpiece project to promote full-scale recovery in inbound demand and more visits by foreign tourists to regional areas,” tourism minister Tetsuo Saito has said at a news conference.