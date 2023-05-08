Shoen Sukiya, a time-honored cosmetics store operator with three outlets in Sendai, is a household name in the Tohoku region, known for its outstanding sales power and its unique position as a “cosmetics specialty store,” differing from department stores or drugstores.
Established in 1945 as a cosmetics and sundries wholesaler called Yusa Shoten, it became a wholesale company called Sukiya in 1949, and its retail section was spun off to form the current Shoen Sukiya in 1959.
Every day, the company’s Perfumerie Sukiya S-Pal outlet on the first floor of the S-Pal Sendai shopping complex is crowded with customers seeking skin care products and trendy makeup items that suit their needs.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.