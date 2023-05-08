Shoen Sukiya, a time-honored cosmetics store operator with three outlets in Sendai, is a household name in the Tohoku region, known for its outstanding sales power and its unique position as a “cosmetics specialty store,” differing from department stores or drugstores.

Established in 1945 as a cosmetics and sundries wholesaler called Yusa Shoten, it became a wholesale company called Sukiya in 1949, and its retail section was spun off to form the current Shoen Sukiya in 1959.

Every day, the company’s Perfumerie Sukiya S-Pal outlet on the first floor of the S-Pal Sendai shopping complex is crowded with customers seeking skin care products and trendy makeup items that suit their needs.