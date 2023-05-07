  • An Audi Q7 lies overturned after Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was allegedly wounded in a bomb attack on the vehicle in a village in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia on Saturday. | REUTERS
    An Audi Q7 lies overturned after Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was allegedly wounded in a bomb attack on the vehicle in a village in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia on Saturday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Moscow – Russia on Saturday blamed the U.S. for an attack on a pro-Kremlin writer that killed his assistant and left him wounded.

The head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner meanwhile asked Moscow to let Chechen fighters relieve his forces at the flashpoint city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

Earlier Saturday, investigators said Ukraine was behind the blast that wrecked the car in which Zakhar Prilepin, one of Russia’s best-known novelists, was traveling.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW