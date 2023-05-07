  • Security personnel fire tear gas at protesters amid tribal unrest in Imphal, the capital of India's Manipur state, on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Imphal, India – Some 23,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeast India that has reportedly killed at least 54, the army said Sunday, although there was no new “major violence” overnight.

The unrest in Manipur state erupted after a protest march by a tribal group last week sparked clashes, with vehicles and houses set on fire and authorities firing tear gas.

The military has deployed thousands of troops to the state bordering Myanmar, issued “shoot-at-sight” orders in “extreme cases”, imposed curfews and cut the internet.

