More and more Japanese companies are applying to move from the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section to the lower Standard section to focus on pursuing business growth.
This is based on the belief that a shift to the lower section would allow businesses to focus more on growth than meeting strict listing standards, including boosting share prices.
The Prime and Standard sections were created in April last year as part of the TSE’s realignment of its stock market.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.