More and more Japanese companies are applying to move from the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top-tier Prime section to the lower Standard section to focus on pursuing business growth.

This is based on the belief that a shift to the lower section would allow businesses to focus more on growth than meeting strict listing standards, including boosting share prices.

The Prime and Standard sections were created in April last year as part of the TSE’s realignment of its stock market.

