  • People claim their viewing spots for the coronation of King Charles III in London on Friday, a day ahead of the event. The royal ceremony on Saturday, the first in 70 years, will aim to show the solidarity of Britain, even as many in the country have met the coronation with indifference. | ANDREW TESTA / THE NEW YORK TIMES
LONDON – In a scene in the 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” King Arthur roams around the English countryside attempting to gather knights for the Round Table. When he declares, “I am your king!” to a deeply unimpressed peasant, her response is both absurd and blindingly obvious.

“Well, I didn’t vote for you,” she says.

Quite.

