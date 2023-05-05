COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency, the World Health Organization said on Friday, a major step toward the end of the pandemic that has killed more than 6.9 million people, disrupted the global economy and ravaged communities.

“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I’ve accepted that advice. It’s therefore with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO committee first declared that COVID-19 represented its highest level of alert more than three years ago, on Jan. 30 2020. The status helps focus international attention on a health threat, as well as bolstering collaboration on vaccines and treatments.