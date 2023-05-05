A member of a police riot squad died in an apparent suicide in a restroom inside the west gate guard station at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo early Friday morning, investigators said.

The 25-year-old man — identified as Yuta Kurokawa — appeared to have taken his own life with the gun he was carrying, an official at the Metropolitan Police Department’s Kojimachi Police Station said.

The official said a fellow policeman — who was using the restroom at the same time — found Kurokawa bleeding from the head at around 4:40 a.m. after hearing the sound of a gunshot. He was transported to a hospital but was confirmed dead approximately 30 minutes later. Investigators said they found the weapon near the body.