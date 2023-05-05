Nippon Ishin no Kai is ready to go head-to-head with Komeito, a partner in the country’s ruling coalition, in the next general election, in a bid to become the country’s largest opposition party.

For the next House of Representatives election, Nippon Ishin is planning to field candidates in all single-seat constituencies by taking advantage of its advances in unified local elections in April.

Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba told a news conference on April 27 that his party may field its own candidates in six Lower House constituencies in Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, with those seats being held by Komeito members.