  • The open pit mine at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, the South Gobi desert, Mongolia, in March. Rio has begun digging copper from the underground portion of its giant mine in Mongolia, an expansion that will turn the operation into one of the world’s largest. | BLOOMBERG
    The open pit mine at the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine, the South Gobi desert, Mongolia, in March. Rio has begun digging copper from the underground portion of its giant mine in Mongolia, an expansion that will turn the operation into one of the world’s largest. | BLOOMBERG

Accompanied by tinny taped music and overall-clad workers, Rio Tinto Group executives and Mongolian officials gathered a kilometer beneath the freezing Gobi Desert earlier this year to open one of the world’s richest underground copper mines.

It was a celebration four decades in the making.

Oyu Tolgoi, in southern Mongolia just north of the Chinese border, is key to Rio’s efforts to move beyond its dependence on iron ore and expand in copper, the metal that underpins the clean energy transition. It’s also a vast deposit whose corporate, political and technical vicissitudes offer a glimpse of the red metal’s troubled future.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW