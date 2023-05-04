After years of being depicted as the most hated woman in Britain, Camilla, the second wife of King Charles, will be crowned queen on Saturday, capping a remarkable turnaround in public acceptance few would have thought possible.

When Charles' divorced first wife — the popular, glamorous Princess Diana — died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, Camilla bore the brunt of media hostility. Some declared the couple could never wed.

But marry they did, eight years later, and since then she has come to be recognized, albeit still grudgingly by some, as a key member of the royal family — someone on whom the new king heavily relies, and, from Saturday, as the nation's Queen Camilla.