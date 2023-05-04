Helsinki – A Finnish newspaper said Wednesday it was circumventing Russian media restrictions by hiding news reports about the war in Ukraine in a computer game popular among Russian gamers.
“While Helsingin Sanomat and other foreign independent media are blocked in Russia, online games have not been banned so far,” said Antero Mukka, editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.
The newspaper was bypassing Russia’s censorship through the competitive online shooter game Counter-Strike, which has many fans in Russia, where gaming terrorists and counter-terrorists battle against each other in timed matches.
