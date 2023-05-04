  • Editor-in-chief of Finnish daily Finnish Helsingin Sanomat, Antero Mukka, presents a secret room within the Counter-Strike video game, where his paper has hidden news in Russian about the war in Ukraine, in Helsinki on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Editor-in-chief of Finnish daily Finnish Helsingin Sanomat, Antero Mukka, presents a secret room within the Counter-Strike video game, where his paper has hidden news in Russian about the war in Ukraine, in Helsinki on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Helsinki – A Finnish newspaper said Wednesday it was circumventing Russian media restrictions by hiding news reports about the war in Ukraine in a computer game popular among Russian gamers.

“While Helsingin Sanomat and other foreign independent media are blocked in Russia, online games have not been banned so far,” said Antero Mukka, editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.

The newspaper was bypassing Russia’s censorship through the competitive online shooter game Counter-Strike, which has many fans in Russia, where gaming terrorists and counter-terrorists battle against each other in timed matches.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW