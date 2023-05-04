  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) and Kenya's President William Ruto (center) after attending a news conference at the Statehouse in Nairobi on Tuesday | AFP-JIJI
  • Kyodo, JIJI

NAIROBI – Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Kenyan President William Ruto agreed on Wednesday to strengthen their countries’ cooperation in areas related to decarbonization, infrastructure development and bolstering economic ties.

Meeting in Nairobi, the two leaders condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine while affirming the importance of the rule of law. They also agreed on promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

The Japanese government views Kenya as a “like-minded country” in realizing the free and open Indo-Pacific, or FOIP, vision.

