  • Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko have left Tokyo for Britain to attend the coronation of the country's King Charles III, which is set for Saturday. | POOL / VIA KYODO
  • JIJI, KYODO

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko left Tokyo on Thursday for Britain to attend the coronation of the country’s King Charles III on Saturday.

It is the couple’s first official visit to Britain and their first time to attend a foreign royal coronation. Emperor Naruhito does not attend foreign royal coronations in line with custom, leaving his younger brother to attend in his stead, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The couple departed from Tokyo’s Haneda airport on a government-chartered plane and will arrive at London’s Stansted Airport later in the day and stay at a London hotel.

