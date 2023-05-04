Japan’s estimated child population fell for the 42nd consecutive year to hit a new record low, government data showed Thursday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls for implementing “unprecedented” measures to boost the birthrate.
The number of children age 14 or younger — including foreign nationals — was 14.35 million as of April 1, down by around 300,000 from a year earlier, the data from the internal affairs ministry showed.
The ratio of children to Japan’s overall population was 11.5%, down by 0.2 percentage point, also the lowest figure since 1950 when comparable data became available, according to the figures.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.