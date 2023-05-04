Japan’s estimated child population fell for the 42nd consecutive year to hit a new record low, government data showed Thursday, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls for implementing “unprecedented” measures to boost the birthrate.

The number of children age 14 or younger — including foreign nationals — was 14.35 million as of April 1, down by around 300,000 from a year earlier, the data from the internal affairs ministry showed.

The ratio of children to Japan’s overall population was 11.5%, down by 0.2 percentage point, also the lowest figure since 1950 when comparable data became available, according to the figures.