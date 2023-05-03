The world’s biggest rhino breeder plans to announce this week what will happen to a ranch where an eighth of the world’s white rhinos live after an auction for the property and its animals failed to attract any firm bids.

Negotiations will now be held with parties that indicated interest and a statement will be made at the close of business on May 5, the Platinum Rhino Project, which is about 155 kilometers southwest of Johannesburg, said in a statement.

The sale of the about 2,000 endangered rhinos, equipment and the land comes as South Africa fights to protect the animals in its nature reserves against illegal hunters who have decimated the wild population.