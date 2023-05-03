U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Niigata next week to participate in the Group of Seven finance ministers and central bank governors meeting, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Treasury said Yellen would work with G7 partners to strengthen the global economy, including by coordinating on efforts to encourage and align domestic investments, and address the spillover effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

G7 finance ministers and central bankers will meet in Niigata from May 11 to 13, a month after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook slightly and warned that a severe flare-up of financial system turmoil could slash output to near recessionary levels.