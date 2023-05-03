Price hikes have been decided for over 20,000 food and beverage items in Japan for this year so far, with the number crossing the threshold at a faster clip than last year and hitting a public already struggling with inflation.

A recent survey by credit research company Teikoku Databank said that the price increases of products for household consumption are partly due to bird influenza, which has boosted egg prices, and poor seaweed harvests.

The total number of items subject to price rises within this year exceeded 20,000 in April, three months earlier than last year. If the rapid pace of the hikes continues, the total could surpass the 30,000 mark as early as this fall, it said.