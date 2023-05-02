The United Nations warned on Monday that the conflict in Sudan could force 800,000 people to flee the country as battles between rival military factions persisted in the capital despite a supposed ceasefire.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded over 16 days of battles since disputes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.

The crisis has unleashed a humanitarian disaster, damaged swaths of Khartoum, risked drawing in regional powers and reignited conflict in the Darfur region.